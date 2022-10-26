Theft suspect allegedly flees from police twice, facing multiple charges

Two Windsor men are facing multiple charges after being arrested for a string of break-ins at businesses throughout the city.

The Windsor Police Service’s Target Base Unit has been investigating a series of night break and enters between August and October.

Police say two suspects, Darrin Bastien, 29, and Brandon Malott, were identified throughout the investigation.

Officers tried to pull over the Bastien on Sunday when he was driving in the 3500 block of Wyandotte Street West, but he sped off into oncoming traffic, police say.

In public safety, police say they did not pursue the vehicle.

The next day, police in LaSalle responded to a report that Bastien had stolen more than $5,000 in merchandise from a store in the 6000 block of Malden Road.

He again sped off when approached by LaSalle police later that day. Police say no further attempt to arrest him was made “in the interest of public safety.”

He was eventually arrested later that day by the WPS Problem Oriented Policing while he was inside a business in the 1300 block of Walker Road.

The second suspect, Malott, was arrested at a home in the 3500 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Bastien has been charged with:

Theft under $5,000 (x3)

Break and enter

Uttering threats

Dangerous driving

Failure to stop for police

He was also charged by LaSalle police with:

Theft over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for police

Malott is facing two counts of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

This continues to be an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com