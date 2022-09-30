Theft of $84,000 construction equipment reported in Tecumseh

Essex County OPP are asking for the public’s help after the theft of construction equipment worth $84,000.

Police were dispatched to a business in Tecumseh on Sept. 23.

Officers say unknown individuals entered the property at approximately 4:30 a.m. and proceeded to steal a construction skid steer, CASE brand, model 380, with an approximate value of $84,000.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit.

If you have any information that could assist with this investigation, Essex County OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.