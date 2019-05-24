

CTV Windsor





A 30-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a theft from a worksite.

A man was working on a house construction on Lublin Avenue on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., when he was advised that someone just stole tools from his vehicle.

The suspect then fled the area in a rented vehicle.

The complainant and a second witness began to follow the suspect vehicle as they called police to relay the information.

The suspect vehicle stopped at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line.

Police say the complainant approached the vehicle, but it then sped off through a red light and collided with a grey minivan.

There were no injuries reported from the collision.

The suspect proceeded to drive the rented vehicle into a field, removed a bicycle from the vehicle, and attempted to flee the area on the bicycle.

Responding officers converged in the area, located and arrested the suspect without incident.

Officers determined that the bicycle the suspect was riding had been previously reported as stolen.

Police say inside the rented vehicle, officers located a number of suspected stolen items, including tools that were confirmed as being owned by the original complainant.

Officers say a search of the suspect found him to be in possession of a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Members of the Property Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation.

Follow-up investigation determined that the involved rented vehicle had been stolen as well.

Investigators were also able to link the suspect to a break and enter which occurred to a business located in the 7000 block of Smith Industrial Drive in the Town of Amherstburg on May 20.

Brett Deblock, 30, from Windsor, is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property X5, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance - suspected methamphetamine, theft of motor vehicle, breach of probation and break and enter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.