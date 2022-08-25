The Windsor-Essex forecast for Aug. 25, 2022
A hot and humid day is on the way for Windsor-Essex with a chance of both showers and thunderstorms.
The average high for this time of year is 25.7 C and the region is expected to reach 28 C but feeling like 24 C with the humidex.
Thursday: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 20.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 26.
Sunday: Sunny. High 29.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
China warns of 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan
China warned it will take 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan, a week after it emerged that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was planning to visit the island later this year to explore trade opportunities.
Who 'discovered Canada'? Quebec says French explorer over Indigenous people: survey
Quebecers are more inclined to say Jacques Cartier -- or even Christopher Columbus -- 'discovered Canada,' compared to the rest of the country, which points to Indigenous people, a new survey suggests.
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Group files constitutional challenge of ArriveCan app in Federal Court
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge of a federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app.
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces. Here's how attitudes toward tipping compare across provinces.
Wintry weather in northern parts of Canada a 'gentle reminder' of upcoming colder seasons
Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada aren’t an indicator of what the winter season will look like but rather a reminder of its arrival, experts say.
Team Canada's Sarah Nurse first woman to be on cover of EA Sports NHL video game
Team Canada's gold-medal winning Sarah Nurse is making history on the cover of NHL 23, as the first woman to be featured on a cover for the EA Sports NHL video game franchise.
'It’s tiring for us': Guelph Black Heritage Society faces string of vandalism
From cut phone lines to feces left at the building’s front doors, the Guelph Black Heritage Society says they’ve once again been the target of vandalism.
Woolwich mayor apologizes for handling of rainbow crosswalk debate
The Mayor of Woolwich Township is apologizing for the way she handled a council meeting during which a councillor made comments about the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Film about Waterloo, Ont.-based BlackBerry to star Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton
The story of Canada's tarnished pocket gem the BlackBerry is headed for the movies.
Plea for information on decades old cold case
New information has come to light in the unsolved homicide of Sonya Nadine Mae Cywink.
'A very gruesome discovery': Mechanic discovers body in vehicle at used car lot
Sargis Oushana knew something was wrong as soon as he got close to a vehicle on the Piccadilly Motors lot in London, Ont. Oushana is an apprentice mechanic and says his concerns started with a smell and then when he noticed a cluster of flies. He cracked the vehicle door open and confirmed his worst fear.
Pedestrian struck by passing vehicle on Highway 401: Oxford OPP
OPP are searching for the driver who failed to stay at the scene of a collision after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 401 early Wednesday morning.
Orangeville fire leaves six people homeless
Orangeville Fire are still on the scene of a fire that broke out at 22 Mill Street building early Thursday morning.
Swim advisory in effect for Centennial Beach
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has recommended a swimming advisory be posted for Barrie`s Centennial Beach.
Fatalities on Ontario highways back to pre-pandemic levels
OPP says speeding remains the number one cause of death in motor vehicle collisions across the province
Ontario CEO implements 'work from anywhere' policy. Here's how it works
“We think that in-person connection matters,” Ontario CEO Erin Bury said. “It just doesn't have to be daily or in an office."
About 1,500 tickets incorrectly issued by Ottawa speed cameras
If you got a speeding ticket from a photo radar in Ottawa this summer, it may have been a mistake.
New HVAC unit sitting outside Ottawa school for months
Ordered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new filtration system for Severn Avenue Public School's gym has been sitting in front of the school since last fall.
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier may have already been sold
As police and Chateau Laurier officials try to pinpoint exactly when a valuable portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen from the hotel and replaced with a copy, art experts say the thief may have already sold it.
Suspect arrested after man fatally stabbed in Scarborough apartment building
A suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in a Scarborough apartment building last weekend.
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
Montreal school board launching new English school that is completely online
As the start of the new school season is less than a week away, a Montreal school board is set to launch a new virtual school for select students who want to take their learning online.
Quebec health officials optimistic about new school year as booster eligibility expands
Quebec health officials say parents concerned about COVID-19 should have peace of mind when sending their kids to school in the fall.
Halifax police chief to testify today at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The Halifax Regional Police chief is scheduled to face questions today at the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
Nova Scotia justice minister dismisses RCMP assertion of chronic underfunding
Nova Scotia's justice minister isn't buying assertions by senior Mounties at the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that his province chronically underfunds the RCMP for policing services.
Five Manitobans convicted of breaking COVID-19 gathering restrictions
Five Manitobans have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders.
Out-of-province partnerships to speed up hip, knee replacements for Manitobans: task force
Three recently inked partnerships with out-of-province clinics will help hundreds of Manitobans waiting on hip and knee replacement surgeries access care quicker.
Police identify Ambassador shooting victim, renew plea to public in second homicide
Calgary police have identified a man killed in a shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Sunday night.
Woman’s body found at abandoned home in northeast Calgary
The body of a 55-year-old woman was discovered at an abandoned home in Crescent Heights on Saturday
Concerns raised over proposed Bow River development
The healthy wetlands along the Bow River on Calgary's southern edge are loaded with bird, plant and insect species. All that life could soon have a lot of company.
Prairie provinces leading on economic growth, a new report says
The Conference Board of Canada says the Prairie provinces will likely be the top economic performers this year, even as the Bank of Canada's inflation-fighting measures quell the country's overall economic output.
City will not install commissioned Walterdale Bridge sculptures
The city has decided against installing a piece of commissioned artwork at the Walterdale Bridge.
B.C. lotto winner's wife thought he'd been scammed
A recent lottery winner had to assure his wife his prize of hundreds of thousands of dollars actually existed.
'A nasty issue that has festered': B.C. pays almost $400M to private clinics
Hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars have gone to private for-profit clinics in B.C. providing surgical and medical imaging services, according to new research by a left-leaning think tank and an advocacy group.
The Weeknd fans complain about 'hot as hell' conditions at Vancouver concert
Canadian superstar The Weeknd has been getting rave reviews for his concert in downtown Vancouver this week – despite complaints the venue was "hot as hell" without air conditioning.