The Windsor-Essex forecast for Aug. 25, 2022

A hot and humid day is on the way for Windsor-Essex with a chance of both showers and thunderstorms.

The average high for this time of year is 25.7 C and the region is expected to reach 28 C but feeling like 24 C with the humidex.

Thursday: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 20.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 26.

Sunday: Sunny. High 29.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.