WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Essex wants to hear from residents about their experiences and opinions on policing in the community.

The Town has launched a survey asking residents to reflect on general satisfaction, interactions with police, and community safety.

There is also an opportunity for respondents to give comments on each category.

“This is an opportunity for citizens to be heard and to provide their feedback on how they feel about policing,” Councillor Kim Verbeek said in a news release. “The responses and comments provided will give Council important information as we consider the future of policing within our community.”

Essex currently receives policing services through a contract with the Ontario Provincial Police, like many municipalities across the province.

Survey responses will be accepted until Friday, June 12. Responses are limited to one per resident and only those from people living in Essex will be considered, the town said.

Residents can fill out the survey online at www.essex.ca/PolicingSurvey.