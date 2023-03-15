'The service has gone downhill'; Windsor's bus service facing criticism
A Windsor, Ont. resident, who has been riding the bus as their primary method of getting around the city for the past 20 years, said Transit Windsor's "quality of service" is not getting any better as bus fare prices increase over time.
"The experience has definitely been a bit of a roller coaster ride. I really want to support [public] transit and I will continue using it until the day I die, but the service has gone downhill a little bit over the years," said 20-year-old Olivia Holt, while waiting at a bus stop on Erie St. and Elsmere Ave.
Holt, the daughter of former mayoral candidate Chris Holt, pointed to bigger cities in southwestern Ontario where bus rides cost about the same amount as they do in Windsor, but offer a "more diverse and developed transit system there."
"In Windsor, I'm paying basically the same fare as I would up in Toronto or up in Ottawa, and I'm still waiting on a bus that was supposed to arrive much earlier," said Holt.
A single bus fare in Windsor costs $3.15. In comparison, the same cost to hop on a transit bus in Toronto is just 10 cents more.
Inflation has also resulted in the cost of Windsor's bus fare increasing, compared to when Holt started riding the bus 20 years ago.
In 2016, bus fare in Windsor was below three dollars.
Transit Windsor's fare prices as seen on March 15, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
"If you're not taking the Crosstown 2, or the 1C, you're going to be trapped a little bit. I always take the Central 3. That's my bus. It's supposed to come every half hour but that's a little bit rocky," they said.
"We don't have the consistency that a lot of other bigger cities do. I think that's because we don't have the foundation in place to actually support the necessary upgrads to our bus system," Holt added.
T.J. Bondy, a member of advoacy group Active Transit Windsor Essex, said he got rid of his car after moving from Essex to Windsor "to save on living expenses," which prompted a reliance on public transit.
"It came at a cost of my time. It took me an hour and a half to get from one side of the city to the other. That's a huge investment of time," he said.
"Without a system that is efficient, it's really difficult to make it a primary source of transportation," said Bondy.
Bondy, who points to reliability and frequency as two major issues for Transit Windsor's service, is calling for the Transit Master Plan to be implemented at a much faster rate, including the expansion of the service's bus garage.
"We're stuck with the garage we have. That limits us to how many buses we can run on route. We can't increase the frequency if we don't have enough buses to actually fill those route spots," said Bondy, adding investments in transit can help solve the affordability crisis.
"You don't have to pay for the expenses of a car ... If we can make transit something that people can use as a primary source of transportation; it's an investment in making the city a more affordable place to live," he added.
Following a request for comment from CTV News, Transit Windsor did not respond by time of publication.
