The Safety Village hosting annual Halloween event

The Safety Village is once again hosting "Trick-or-Treat in the Village" with local first responders.

The annual event takes place on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Safety Village at 7911 Forest Glade Dr.

Organizers are hoping to build on the success of last year's event, which attracted more than 1200 visitors.

“With the added layers of risk on Halloween night, we believe that teaching kids to be safe is not just a lesson in precaution but may be a life saving measure. By fostering awareness and preparedness, we empower our young ones to embrace the magic of the season while ensuring a secure and memorable Halloween for all”, said Melissa Lauzon, executive director of The Safety Village.

👻 Trick-or-Treat in the Village is BACK👻



Thursday October 26th from 5-8 PM local first responders and some of our amazing community sponsors will be handing out treats along with important Halloween safety tips! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/8AWkUyB161 — The Safety Village (@Safety_Village) September 18, 2023

The event offers an evening of family-friendly fun with a focus on Halloween safety. Children and their families are invited to attend in their spookiest costumes and interact with local community safety supporters and first responders.

Event features

Treat Stations: A safe and delightful trick-or-treat experience, ensuring a sweet time for all.

Costume Contest: A costume contest for children to showcase their creativity and Halloween spirit.

Safety Demonstrations: First Responders and Community Safety Supporters will provide live safety demonstrations to enhance awareness of potential hazards during Halloween.

Pumpkin Painting: Courtesy of “The Bloomin’ Gardener”

Photobooth: free photos

Prizes and Contests: Exciting contests and chances to win fantastic prizes, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The cost is $5 per child.