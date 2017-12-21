

A group of philanthropic rockers are helping everyone get in the giving spirit.

The S’Aints have been helping fight hunger in our community for several years with a family-friendly concert at Caesars Windsor.

The S’Aints founding members Jody Raffoul and Tea Party drummer, Jeff Burrows are joined by by Wes Buckley, Kelly “Mr. Chill” Hoppe, David Cyrenne, Kelly Authier, Marty Bak, Liz Robinson and Stephanie Baker.

Burrows says the audience will be entertained with another great show this year.

"What to expect this year is another full on concert, beautiful lights, beautiful sound,” says Burrows. “We've got guests ranging from The Horns of Dilemma to the sinners choir to Pete Palazzolo of the Palazzolo family in Windsor."

Burrows says he expects more children will be able to attend.

"It's on a Friday night this year, which is spectacular, because sometimes on the Sunday the kids aren't able to join us and it is a family event, family friendly," says Burrows.

The musicians are putting their own rock flavor to some traditional holiday tunes and rock classics. The S’Aints will perform songs from their current record including “Last Christmas”, “Run Run Roudolph.”

"It's an early night and it's a great way to kick off the holidays," says Burrows.

The collaborative concert with St. Clair College and Caesars Windsor Cares raises

funds for local area food banks.

Tickets are available online or at the Caesars Windsor box office.