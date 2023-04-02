The return of Windsor’s Spring Thaw Run warms up runners

Runners are seen crossing the finish line of the Spring Thaw Run in Windsor, Ont. on April 2, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Runners are seen crossing the finish line of the Spring Thaw Run in Windsor, Ont. on April 2, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's how deep Canada's orphan well problem runs

Canadian companies are spending public funding to clean up their oil and gas wells at a time when the industry is raking in historic profits, yet many wells remain abandoned or unplugged. As the number of these wells rises, so do the environmental costs and the likelihood that taxpayers will be on the hook for them.

Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone call between the diplomats since the Ukraine war, to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said Sunday.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

  • Kid and Reecon: Meet the dogs who recovered victims of the Old Montreal fire

    It was a gruelling few weeks for rescuers following last month's fire in Old Montreal, which killed seven and injured nine. Among those who worked to retrieve the victims' bodies were two special heroes: rescue dogs Kid and Reecon. Using their sharp senses and extensive training, the dogs helped comb through the rubble of the building on Place D'Youville.

    Reecon (left) and Kid (right) are rescue dogs who helped recover 7 bodies from the ruins of a fire in Old Montreal in March 2023. (Photos courtesy of Guy Lapointe and Shelley Harris)

  • 6 children will return to Quebec from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates

    Six Canadian children are set to leave a Syrian prison camp and fly to Canada without their mother, who cannot come with them because federal officials have not completed her security assessment, advocates for the family say. The federal government gave the Quebec woman until today to decide whether her children would join other Canadians on the repatriation flight, expected to depart any day now, or remain with her in Syria, said Alexandra Bain of the group Families Against Violent Extremism.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver