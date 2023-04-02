The return of Windsor’s Spring Thaw Run warms up runners

As the weather begins to warm up, and running season gets underway, the annual Spring Thaw Run returned to Windsor.

About 500 people registered to take part in Sunday’s fundraising event, featuring a five-kilometre run or walk and kid-friendly options of a one-kilometre race or 200-metre dash.

The annual event is organized by The Running Factory, which is also where the race route began. Participants moved along Windsor’s riverfront before ending back at the storefront on Wyandotte Street East.

Spring Thaw race director and Running Factory co-owner Gary Belanger said proceeds for this year’s race go to The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

“We were blessed to have some perfect running weather today,” said Belanger, adding Sunday marks the first time the Spring Thaw Run was held in-person after going virtual over the past few years due to COVID-19.

“About three weeks ago, this event sold out. We capped it at 500 people. We were quite surprised,” said Belanger.