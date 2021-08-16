Advertisement
The Race for Your Vote: Essex
CTV Windsor Published Monday, August 16, 2021 3:24PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 16, 2021 3:24PM EDT
Chris Lewis and Tracey Ramsey
ESSEX, ONT. -- NDP candidate, Tracey Ramsey, is planning to fight back and regain the Essex riding seat first held in 2015.
Before serving as the NDP’s Critic for International Trade, she was a former line worker at Essex Engine.
In 2019, she lost her seat to Conservative Chris Lewis who was a former a councillor for the Town of Kingsville, a business owner and firefighter.
Small business owner and mother of three, Beth Charron-Rowberry, is running for the People Party of Canada in the riding of Essex.
More to come.