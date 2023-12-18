The Price is Right Live announced for Caesars Windsor

The Price is Right Live - On Stage returns to Windsor this spring.

The show is coming back to Caesars Windsor for three performances on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Alongside a Celebrity Host, randomly selected contestants play everyone’s favourite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car. Lucky audience members can win prizes right from their seats.

Playing to near-sold-out audiences for more than 20 years, The Price is Right remains network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from Noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

On show nights, The Colosseum Bag Policy is in effect. For more information and details on The Colosseum policies, please visit caesarswindsor.com/shows.