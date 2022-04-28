'The pain had just gotten out of control': WSO music director battling cancer
Robert Franz, 54, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October 2021.
Yet, the music director has carried on conducting the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO).
“I knew that I had to keep making music,” says Franz. “Making music is part of who I am.”
Franz tells CTV News he first noticed a “tingling” in his left hand last summer, but he chalked it up to getting back into the swing of conducting, as pandemic restrictions started to ease.
Over time, Franz says the pain spread down his left arm. He says he tried therapeutic massage and chiropractic treatments, even nerve blockers.
“Nothing was helping,” says Franz. “The pain had just gotten out of control in my left arm. I mean, I was still conducting but I was using Icy Hot [pain reliever] and it was awful. I was doing everything I could just to get through a concert.”
By the time he went to see a doctor, Franz says the pain had travelled to his right leg.
“I thought I had arthritis because I was having a hard time walking in my right leg. It turns out that my right leg was riddled with this cancer,” says Franz.
Doctors diagnosed him with stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “I had a 10 centimeter tumor in my left shoulder.”
“The day that they said, ‘Robert, we think you have cancer,' everything goes quiet, right?” says Franz. “They kept talking but I have no idea what they said after that.”
“And in my mind, I'm thinking ‘Okay, so is this the end? What do I do? Do I do planning?'” Franz says.
Franz turned to his first true love — music.
“I knew that I had to keep making music. Making music is part of who I am,” says Franz. “There were many days where what kept me going was that I had scores upstairs to learn. That I had music that I wanted to know. That I was making music. That I was listening to concerts.”
Incredibly, Franz continued to work throughout during his six weeks of chemotherapy treatment.
“The conducting I did was all in-between [chemo treatments]. So it was when my blood cells and my blood count was back up to a level that was doable," says Franz.
All he gave up were his out-of-town conducting gigs with other orchestras, because his immune system “was shot” and he was under constant and close monitoring by the medical team at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.
Franz says halfway through his treatment the pain went away, “once the tumor released itself from the nerve bundle.”
He admits the side effects of the drugs were challenging. One of the strangest being the hiccups he had from one particular medication.
“Like you think ‘Okay, yeah, hiccups big deal’. [But] when you have hiccups for seven days straight and the last three days are 24 hours [a day] solid? What happens is you get acid reflux, you get pains in your chest, [and] you lose your voice. It's bad,” says Franz.
With the help of a supportive family, his music and the staff at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre, Franz says he’s doing “great”.
“I finished my six rounds of chemo and my CAT scan at the end of the six rounds came back clean which is really phenomenal,” he says.
All that’s left is one last scan to determine if the cancer is gone and Franz hopes to be in remission.
Franz admits there were times in the last six months when he was overcome by emotion while on stage conducting the orchestra, saying, “Luckily I had a mask on because I would just be crying and like whimpering underneath."
But, he wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“It was my time to not be a cancer patient and to be a musician again — and that was vital,” says Franz.
There are just two weekends left in the WSO’s season. Franz seems excited not only to finish this season out but he’s also looking forward to what they have planned for next season.
“I didn't feel like ‘Oh, I should just sit home and wait for this to go away.’ I was like, ‘How do I get out and live in the world again?” Franz says.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
Health officials 'on alert' for mysterious hepatitis cases in B.C. children
The B.C. government is watching closely for local cases of the mysterious hepatitis illness afflicting young children in countries around the world, but none have been identified so far.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
This 11th century container might have been a hand grenade used in the Crusades, new analysis says
Researchers believe they may have found an early type of hand grenade potentially used in the Crusades after performing new analysis on the residue inside a set of 11th century ceramic vessels found in Israel.
Woman who stood on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier won't be charged: police
A woman who stood and shouted on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest has expressed remorse and will not be charged, Ottawa police say.
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
Climate cost to Canada could be trillions of dollars by 2100: report
A new report estimates the total cost of climate change to the Canadian economy at trillions of dollars by the end of the current century if global temperatures continue to rise unabated.
Kitchener
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
Trial of man accused of 2017 Kitchener murder postponed again
Thursday marks five years since Melinda Vasilje was fatally stabbed in her apartment on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.
-
'It’s devastating': 2022 Cambridge Ribfest cancelled due to lack of support
Organizers of Cambridge Ribfest have decided to cancel this year's event after vendors backed out of the festival.
London
-
Two days, two separate gun-violence incidents in downtown London, Ont.
For the second time in 48 hours, London police were called to the downtown core for a weapons investigation.
-
Chris Stapleton postpones Thursday night concert in London, Ont.
Fans of Chris Stapleton who’d planned to see him perform Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens will have to wait a little longer due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19.
-
TVDSB claims violence hasn’t increased at Saunders amidst student concerns over fights, bullying
After numerous reports of violent incidents at Saunders Secondary School, some students have expressed concerns about feeling unsafe on school grounds.
Barrie
-
CTV's Jayne Pritchard announces retirement after nearly 40 years
CTV's Jayne Pritchard makes a big announcement after nearly four decades at the station.
-
Casino Rama adds 90s rock bands to summer entertainment lineup
Casino Rama just announced it's adding two of Canada's biggest 90s rock bands to its summer lineup.
-
Senior lucky to be alive after getting lost and stuck in muddy field on frigid night
Police credit officers and a concerned caller with saving a senior's life after she wandered off when her car got stuck in a ditch late Tuesday night in Bradford.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay mayor wants to see Airport Industrial Park grow
North Bay Mayor Al McDonald says he wants to see Airport Industrial Park grow sooner rather than later.
-
Creel survey on the St. Marys River in the Sault
Ontario's natural resources ministry and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be spending the summer polling anglers in the Sault Ste. Marie area.
-
SOCKS Timmins needs community support this weekend to meet high demand
People are in need of warm clean socks, so much so that SOCKS Timmins says it can't keep up with demand.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Firefighters battle fire in four-storey residential building in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa Fire tweeted that firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire on Ogilvie Road, between Palmerston Drive and Cadboro Road just after 9 p.m.
-
Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker demonstration
Here's a look at what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekend in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Nigerian charges unlikely for stolen Ontario car, police say, as councillor calls for nationwide task force
Layers of real and fake paperwork that likely followed a Canadian car from where it was stolen in Ontario to where it was found on a used car lot in Nigeria make it almost impossible to prosecute the dealer for knowingly selling a stolen car, police in the African nation say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No historic comeback for Raptors, who drop ugly 132-97 loss to Sixers
The Toronto Raptors fell short in their bid for an historic NBA playoff comeback.
Montreal
-
Quebec mask mandate likely to end May 14 and authorities 'do not wish' to bring it back
"We strongly suggested, as a recommendation, that the people could evaluate their own risk and see if they wish to take some personal measure" to protect themselves, said Dr. Luc Boileau, even if there's a new wave in the fall.
-
Quebec blood ban: Donation wait times after same-sex sexual encounters will be dropped
While the Cana aims to overhaul the screening process for both blood and plasma donations by this Fall, Hema-Quebec is focusing on plasma alone.
-
Health chief Boileau takes heat from worried Quebecers over drastically increased nickel emissions
Quebec's current public health chief came under fire on Thursday for a controversial decision made by his predecessor, allowing nickel emissions near some Quebec City neighbourhoods to grow fivefold overnight.
Atlantic
-
Antigonish man, 22, dies after being struck by police vehicle on N.S. highway: RCMP
A man has died after being struck by a police vehicle in Addington Forks, N.S., says RCMP.
-
Halifax police trying to identify persons of interest in Treyvhon Bradshaw murder
Halifax Regional Police have released images of two people they say are persons of interest in the March murder of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in new cases
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, but an increase in deaths and hospitalizations, in its weekly report Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba community declares state of local emergency due to flooding
A Manitoba community declared a state of local emergency on Thursday morning over concerns of flooding and the potential for evacuations.
-
Woman who fled her home now among the hundreds of Ukrainians to land jobs in Manitoba
The Ukrainian Canadian Council is preparing for thousands of fleeing Ukrainians soon arrive in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg city council votes to keep pit bull ban in place
Winnipeg's city council has voted to keep the 30-year-old ban on certain dog breeds such as pit bulls in place.
Calgary
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to terrorism charges
A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to two terrorism-related charges after travelling to fight with the Islamic State in Syria in 2013.
-
Age gap: Alberta bucks trend of aging Canadian population
Currently, there are 81 Canadians between the ages of 15 and 24 for every 100 between the ages off 55 and 64.
-
Christal convicted in 2019 homicide of Uber driver Karsif Hirani
Andrew Christal has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a Calgary Uber driver.
Edmonton
-
Gun, knife and NARCAN: One man's 7 weeks of working Edmonton transit security
He says he was bear sprayed twice, had a gun waved at him and was attacked with a knife – and that was just in the first seven weeks of working security for Edmonton Transit Service.
-
Edmonton councillors grill ASIRT about withholding names of people killed by police
The practice that often sees the names of people killed by police officers in Alberta withheld from the public was defended by the leader of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) Thursday.
-
Oilers announce tailgates, watch parties for Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week and Edmonton Oilers fans will have plenty of options to watch their favourite team together.
Vancouver
-
Numbers hospitalized, in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C. rise again
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than doubled since the end of March, with 570 hospitalized as of Thursday.
-
B.C. should replace RCMP with provincial police force, committee recommends
An all-party committee tasked with examining systemic racism and other policing issues in British Columbia has recommended a series of sweeping changes, including the creation of a new provincial police force to replace the RCMP.
-
IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Maple Ridge neighbourhood
Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge following a fatal shooting in a residential neighbourhood, blocks from the local elementary school.