The next traffic blitzes will be at these two intersections

Windsor police are letting drivers know about two upcoming traffic blitzes at dangerous intersections.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit will be on the road Thursday targeting these two areas:

Walker Road from Division to Legacy Park

Lauzon Parkway and County Road 42

Officers will be on the road conducting traffic stops with the hopes of reducing collisions in those locations.

Our Traffic Enforcement Unit will be on the road tomorrow patrolling some of the city’s most dangerous intersections!



Officers will be stationed along Walker Rd. from Division to Legacy Park, as well as the intersection of Lauzon Pkwy. and County Rd. 42., to conduct traffic… pic.twitter.com/kJMvgBjYHW — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 3, 2024

Last May, police released a list of the 10 “most dangerous intersections” and informed the public they can soon expect to see a heavier police presence in those areas.

The intersections were selected based on data from 2022. It shows which intersections have the highest number of collisions.