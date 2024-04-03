WINDSOR
Windsor

    • The next traffic blitzes will be at these two intersections

    Intersection at Lauzon Parkway and County Road 42 in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps) Intersection at Lauzon Parkway and County Road 42 in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)
    Windsor police are letting drivers know about two upcoming traffic blitzes at dangerous intersections.

    The Traffic Enforcement Unit will be on the road Thursday targeting these two areas:

    • Walker Road from Division to Legacy Park
    • Lauzon Parkway and County Road 42

    Officers will be on the road conducting traffic stops with the hopes of reducing collisions in those locations.

    Last May, police released a list of the 10 “most dangerous intersections” and informed the public they can soon expect to see a heavier police presence in those areas.

    The intersections were selected based on data from 2022. It shows which intersections have the highest number of collisions.

