'The Love of Math can be Contagious' Windsor teacher earns Prime Minister’s Award

Windsor, Ont. -

A high school teacher from Windsor has been recognized for her work by the Prime Minister.

Alice Aspinall, a mathematics teacher at Walkerville Collegiate is a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Award (PMA) for Teaching Excellence in STEM, Certificate of Achievement.

Aspinall’s innovative strategies help students develop a greater understanding of math concepts.

She incorporates graphing technology, using platforms like Desmos to connect algebraic models to graphical models.

Finding new ways to present information to students is an important part of Aspinall’s teaching style.

Aspinall has created and organized a digital library of 80 math tutorials.

As part of their TVO Learn program, TV Ontario has even featured one of herYouTube videos in their online learning material.

The award recognizes inspirational science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers at the elementary or secondary school level, who keeps students engaged in STEM.

“The main thing that really sticks with me is the messages from parents and guardians of past students and current students,” says Aspinall.

“To me, that means these students have gone home and talked about the classroom and have taken something from it that they view as worthwhile to tell someone else.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau awarded 68 of Canada’s top educators with the country’s highest honours for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and Excellence in Early Childhood Education.

Each recipient receives a letter of congratulations and a certificate signed by the Prime Minister.