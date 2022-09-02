The long weekend forecast for Windsor-Essex
The long weekend forecast for Windsor-Essex is looking sunny and warm.
There is a slight chance of showers on Sunday but that should clear the area in time for a warm holiday Monday.
Friday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday Night: Clear. Low 19.
Saturday: Sunny. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 8 or very high.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 27.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 29.
Mar-a-Lago search inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothes, gifts, press clippings
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP
Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.
G7 countries agree to cap the price of Russian oil
The West's biggest economies on Friday agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in an attempt to reduce Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine without further stoking global inflation.
Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Placido Domingo
An Argentina-based yoga group sexually exploited vulnerable women it called 'geishas' to get money and influence from wealthy and powerful men around the world, including opera star Placido Domingo, who knew the organization's leaders for more than two decades, according to interviews with former members and local authorities.
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60: study
A new study suggests certain blood types can be a factor in determining the risk of stroke for people under the age of 60.
China taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report
Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China's crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive.
How the U.S. heat dome will impact Canada's Labour Day long weekend weather
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
'It shouldn’t take this long to simply do the right thing': Oxford County family still without home 14 months after fire
More than a year after losing their home to fire, an Oxford County family is still waiting to rebuild. They say they’re facing an unexpected delay because of an oil leak on a neighbouring piece of land and it's up to their township to help them get their lives back.
Plane crashes on Guelph airport runway: OPP
An investigation is ongoing following a crash involving an airplane at Guelph Airpark.
Ayr Centennials 'missing the heart and soul of our team' after captain’s death
Tributes are pouring in for Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman.
Are you child's non-COVID vaccines up to date before school starts?
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is working to make sure local students are up to date with vaccinations and have handed in the records to prove it.
Online condolences pour in for couple that drowned in northeastern Ontario
The two victims from the southwestern tip of Ontario who drowned when their canoe capsized on Le Grou Lake in East Mills Township on Tuesday are being fondly remembered on social media as the news spreads.
Angus woman dies in motorcycle collision with SUV
Police and emergency services responded to the call of a serious collision at County Road 10 and Sunnidale-Tosorontio Townline in Clearview shortly after 11:00 p.m.
14-year-old from Huntsville charged in overnight break-in and theft
A 14-year-old from Huntsville faces charges following an overnight break-in at a business on Thursday.
Construction crew arrives to inspect damage at Barrie, Ont. crash site
Crews with the construction contractor, Condrain Group, arrived Thursday to document the damage at the site of a deadly single-vehicle car crash in Barrie, Ont. as the search for answers plagues the victim's loved ones.
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
Kirkland Lake teens charged with aggravated assault
After several violent incidents involving teens in northern Ontario this summer, police say two 16-year-olds from Kirkland Lake have been charged after an assault left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
Hail, thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said Friday.
Claridge cancels planned Hintonburg highrise
A planned highrise condo tower that would have redefined the Hintonburg skyline has been cancelled.
You can relive the TV shows of your childhood in Ottawa
You can explore the history of Mr. Dressup, Polka Dot Door and dozens of other Canadian children's TV shows at the Canadian Museum of History.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
Police release photo of man wanted in driveway repair scam
Peel Regional Police have issued a warrant for a man who allegedly scammed victims out of thousands of dollars in a driveway repair scheme across the Greater Toronto Area.
Taylor Swift to host screening of 'All Too Well' short film at Toronto International Film Festival
Taylor Swift has joined the roster of celebrities making appearances at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Quebec election: CAQ admits that family doctor for all Quebecers 'not possible'
The Coalition Avenir Quebec is admitting that all Quebecers are not going to have access to a family doctor.
Quebec Liberal Party campaigning largely outside Montreal-area strongholds
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade has spent the first week of the electoral campaign far away from the party's Montreal-area strongholds.
Quebec home sale contracts, mortgage deeds must now be in French
As of Thursday, contracts for home sales in Quebec must be in French as part of language law Bill 96.
Atlantic provinces are expected to submit carbon-pricing plans to Ottawa today
Today is the deadline for the four Atlantic provinces to submit their plans to the federal government on how they will price carbon pollution.
Police looking for dashcam video related to homicide in East Preston, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP is looking for dashcam video related to an ongoing homicide investigation in East Preston, N.S.
Two in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following crash on N.S. highway
Two people are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Halifax Friday morning.
Boat crash on Red River sends man to hospital with head injury
The Winnipeg Police Service is reminding boaters to take safety precautions after a crash on the Red River sent a man to the hospital with a head injury.
Manitoba health official to provide COVID-19 vaccine update
A day following the approval from Health Canada for the new Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, Manitoba health officials plan on providing a vaccine update.
Crews battle house fire in Ogden, Beltline balcony fire
The Calgary Fire Department battled two separate fires just hours apart on Thursday evening.
Kicking Horse Canyon project put on hold for Labour Day long weekend
Anyone crossing between Alberta and B.C. for the long weekend will have an easier time as construction crews have hit the 'pause' button on a major project.
Medicine Hat police officer found guilty of assault in 'nicky, nicky nine door'
A member of the Medicine Hat Police Service has been found guilty of assault after he attacked a youth when someone knocked on the officer's door and ran away.
3 children hospitalized after fire in north Edmonton
Three children were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in north Edmonton Thursday evening.
More cracks found along Valley Line LRT expansion: TransEd
More cracks have been uncovered along the Valley Line Southeast LRT expansion three weeks after it was announced the project would be delayed indefinitely.
3 injured hurt in multi-vehicle crash north of Edmonton
A 59-year-old woman was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash north of Edmonton.
Metro Vancouver sees hottest August on record, parts of B.C. break more temperature records
A dozen more temperature records were broken in B.C. Thursday after Metro Vancouver saw its hottest August ever.
'A true trail blazer': Filmmaker killed in Surrey was anti-gang advocate
A man killed during an alleged altercation between neighbours in Surrey, B.C., is being remembered as a fierce anti-gang advocate.
High traffic, staffing issues could result in lengthy wait times for passengers at BC Ferries this weekend
Before the peak rush of Labour Day long weekend traffic began, BC Ferries already announced delays and cancellations as a result of crew availability issues.