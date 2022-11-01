The Hospice's 20th annual 'Face To Face campaign drive another success

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver