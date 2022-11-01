The Hospice's 20th annual 'Face To Face campaign drive another success

Donations from the public tallied $107,530 for the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County’s 20th annual Face to Face campaign.

The aim was to raise funds to support hospice operations with respect to end of life care, the Fairley family transportation program and the "G.E.N.I.E." service.

The organization thanked the public, Windsor-Essex E.M.S. and John Fairley himself -- the Face To Face campaign founder. An evergreen was planted today in The Hospice garden in his honour, recognizing his 20 years of service.

Katharen Bortolin, director of community engagement and advancement at The Hospice is thankful for the community support – since doors opened in 43 years ago.

"Our Hospice is more than 40-years old,” said Bortolin.

“It is built by and for our community - the support we've received thus far has absolutely been the reason that we are here, so for all of our Hospice friends out there and champions - just stay in our corner and keep cheering us on. We hear so many great stories and so much fabulous feedback."

The public is encouraged to help The Hospice through donations and volunteering.

For information visit The Hospice website.