WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hospice is kicking off its annual ‘Face-to-Face’ campaign where volunteers will canvass the neighbourhoods to collect donations.

Canvassers will head out with family members, friends, colleagues and supporters asking 10 people for $10 to support the organization.

The campaign aims to raise funds in support of Hospice’s programs and services such as the Fairley Family Transportation Program where a $10 donation supports one rise, and other Hospice services in Windsor and Erie Shores.

The Face to Face will run from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30. Canvassers are able to collect donations online and in-person (while keeping a social distance)

Those looking to contribute to the campaign can do so by pledging a specific canvasser or supporting the cause as a whole online or in person.

The Face to Face canvasser kit and more information on the campaign is available on the Hospice website and its social media pages.