The finale of a first annual event

The headline may seem odd, but to the weUltra running group it makes total sense.

“It’s kind of a joke,” said Casey Thivierge referring to FAwR, an event he created seven years ago.

FAwR stands for First Annual weUltra Run, “Every year is the first annual.”

What started as an extra opportunity to train for a 100 mile run, Thivierge says FAwR allowed him and a few friends to get their long runs in while discovering the county.

“We did three 50K’s and we pieced them together,” Thivierge explained. “It was so horrifying and bad we said we’re never doing it again.”

Sam Denomme was part of the original group of six. “Casey came up and said ‘I have a dumb idea’ and I’m like yes that is a great dumb idea.”

Anyone who has run a long distance understands the pain that takes over the body in the following days — that didn’t stop the group from doing it again.

“You kinda lose that feeling after a couple of weeks and you go, “That was pretty fun and that wasn’t that bad.” Thivierge said.

More people joined and reached a race-high 55 participants this past weekend.

Some use the run as a way to get ready for another run. There is also a charity component.

“It was a way for us to do our crazy thing and make the community a better place.” Denomme said.

Mark Ficon joined the run for the first time and used it to raise awareness and funds.

The St. Anne high school teacher embarked on the 100 mile experience over two days to honour Blaike Cooper, the daughter of his best friend, who was diagnosed with childhood leukemia a couple of years ago.

“I thought by the time they were done with their battle, if I could do something to support them or their families, I would take on some challenge,” explained Ficon, who also used the grueling experience as a teaching tool.

“It was an opportunity for me to give back and do something and also show my students that there isn’t anything you can’t attempt to do,” he added.

Ficon admitted he has never run an extremely long distance before and found himself grinding his way through the experience. “I did two 5K’s and I walked a half marathon last Sunday just to try it out. It’s been tough. I’ve got to power through.”

Thivierge said this is the final First Annual WeUltra Run which starts and ends at his house in Lakeshore.

He and his wife are moving and Thivierge felt it was a good time to take the group down a different road.

“Like all good things, they come to an end and it’s time to do something different. We’ll just replace it with something else,” he said.