'The damage is done': Farmers praying for another million dollar rain
'The damage is done': Farmers praying for another million dollar rain
Some much needed rain is still needed after some spotty summer showers across southwestern Ontario Sunday.
Farmers in Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex believe it’s too soon to say if the precipitation received was enough to produce a bumper crop later this season.
“Hopefully it's not too late,” said Leon LeClair near Pain Court, Ont.
“Still optimistic, you know the damage has been done,” LeClair explained. “We've missed too many rains for too long. The crop still does look good, but the damage is done.”
LeClair said some areas received drastically more rain than other nearby places during the weekend event.
LeClair told CTV News he believes this is the driest summer in southwestern Ontario since 1988 adding crops are experiencing stress from drought.
“When it's drought conditions, you worry yourself to death,” LeClair said. “When you get flooded, you go broke because if it's floods, your crop is completely gone. A drought situation? Well it's amazing what a crop can do. But it worries you to death at night man!”
“Again the optimist, next year will be better. And it will be better and maybe this year will be fine. It's a long way to go. But it's worrying us to death.”
Others echo similar sentiments, hopeful this week’s hot weather will produce a rainfall reprieve in the region.
“They say crops don't like wet feet, and I don't really think their feet are wet right now,” said Dresden area agriculture economist Philip Shaw. “But we could use some more rain in the next little while.”
Shaw said there are many farmers who didn’t receive enough rain over the weekend, concerned with what a weeks’ worth of temperatures above 30C will do to crops.
“I think people are thankful for what they got. But it came at a very critical time for corn because corn will be going into pollination very soon,” Shaw explained. “It might be late for some but it's a very welcome thing to get that type of moisture, especially in the middle of the summer and especially when we were so dry over the last few weeks.”
“Let's hope that some of the damage that was done can be undone or let's hope it wasn't as bad as we thought but it was getting pretty critical, no question about it before this moisture came overnight.”
The Kent Federation of Agriculture president, Jay Cunningham told CTV news it’s too early to predict if this season’s dry conditions will negatively impact yields.
“Pretty much everything had started to react negatively to not having enough moisture,” he said.
Cunningham said the rain that did fall over the weekend came at an opportune time but that more is needed to counter consecutive days of heat.
“Can we use some more in another week or so? Probably, but we'll ask,” he said. “Whether we'll get it or not, that's up to Mother Nature.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'
One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
NEW | Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
Tenants with large corporate landlords more likely to face poor living conditions, survey suggests
A new survey of Canadian tenants suggests that renters in units owned by large corporations were more likely to face poor living conditions compared to those in private or family-owned housing. With a higher percentage of these tenants experiencing maintenance issues in their units, this lack of care is ultimately used to drive out existing tenants in order to hike up rent prices, one advocacy group says.
Kitchener
-
Body of missing swimmer found in Guelph Lake
Provincial police say the body of a swimmer reported missing on Sunday has been recovered.
-
WRPS say police 'swarmed' at gathering in Kitchener park
Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) say officers were “swarmed” and had to call for back up after responding to a gathering at Tremaine Park on Sunday.
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener.
London
-
Accused in sexual interference investigation charged a second time
A London man charged earlier this month as part of a sexual interference investigation has been arrested again, according to police.
-
'You will be protected': Pride London officials and police ensure safety after weekend altercation
Both London’s police chief and Pride London Festival organizers are reassuring Londoners that safety will be a top priority at this week’s events.
-
Putting a stop to serious crashes: Roundabout work gets underway
Construction is underway at a busy Lambton County intersection just north of the 402 and east of Sarnia, along Egremont Road, where serious car crashes and close calls are all too common.
Barrie
-
Barrie summer-long downtown road closures impact business
Over the next six weeks, the intersection of Collier Street and Poyntz Street will be closed.
-
Extreme heat warning issued in parts of Simcoe County: SMDHU
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued an extreme heat warning in parts of the region for Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Midland cousin duo win gold at national bowling competition
A cousin duo from Midland took home gold at a national bowling competition last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Dog owner in northern Ont. seriously injured after attack by their own dog
The owner of a mixed breed dog in French River had to be airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance July 14 after they were attacked by their own dog.
-
Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted release for reintegration program
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 57, has been granted permission for unescorted temporary absences for personal development to attend the 60-day 'First Steps' reintegration program at a community residential facility.
-
Court rules Minnow Lake group's KED appeal was 'entirely without merit,' must pay $37K in costs
A Superior Court judge has ruled the Minnow Lake Restoration Group must pay Greater Sudbury $37,000 in court costs.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating daytime shooting in Alta Vista neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Lamira Street and Rooneys Lane at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa they heard gunshots in the area.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hot and humid conditions set to grip Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "hot and humid conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday."
Toronto
-
Family spends 23 hours travelling with WestJet only to end up back where they started
A Calgary family who flew to Toronto only to turn around and fly back home due to WestJet delays said their $4,000 vacation went 'down the drain.'
-
I got a call from a credit card scammer. Here's what I recorded
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer went before the person got frustrated and hung up.
-
Well-known Toronto emergency physician Dr. Paul Hannam has died
A well-known leader in Canadian emergency medicine has died. Doctor Paul Hannam was the chief of emergency medicine and the program medical director at North York General Hospital.
Montreal
-
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair gets jail term for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day for sexual assault.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) has lifted its emergency alert after serious overcrowding in its emergency room on Sunday.
-
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board
A man who was allegedly intoxicated while driving a car with a baby inside has been arrested.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Skepticism that N.B.’s health leadership shakeup will make any difference on the ground
Richard Wagner took his four-year-old to the Dr. Everett Chalmers emergency department Sunday night but ended up leaving without seeing a doctor.
-
Ukrainian doctors who fled the war to N.L. say they are frustrated with province
A physician who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine and arrived in Newfoundland last month says she's frustrated by a lack of communication from the provincial government -- and she's not the only one.
Winnipeg
-
'It was terrifying': Manitoba family waits an hour for help after bear repeatedly breaks into cottage
A Manitoba family is left with a hole in the side of their cottage and lingering fears after a bear broke in overnight.
-
Man found dead inside hotel, 17-year-old arrested: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have a 17-year-old male in custody after a man was found dead in a hotel on Friday.
-
New bill aimed at curbing catalytic converter thefts now in effect in Manitoba
A new piece of legislation aimed at protecting Manitobans from scrap metal thefts, particularly from catalytic converters being stolen and resold, is now in effect.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Significant wind event strikes Cypress County, Atla., damaging homes and vehicles
A significant wind event struck Cypress County in southeastern Alberta Monday afternoon, according to an emergency alert that originally described it as a tornado.
-
Alberta partners with Siksika Nation to create new police service
Alberta and Siksika Nation are partnering to bring a dedicated police service to the first nation.
Edmonton
-
'It's wonderful': Pediatric patients create art by controlling a computer with their minds
Pediatric patients at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital with restricted communication and physical control now have access to technology to help them play and make art.
-
Matthew McKnight's appeal dismissed in sexual assault sentencing
An appeal has been denied for the Edmonton bar promoter who was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples Church
After years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building in two years.
Vancouver
-
$870M in federal funding coming for B.C. flood, landslide recovery
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says Ottawa is providing $870 million to support recovery efforts after destructive flooding in British Columbia last fall.
-
Here's why officials expect fall Omicron wave to be worse than current one
The latest Omicron variant is driving another surge of COVID-19 infections in B.C. that has left many people questioning if they should try and get a booster now or wait until cold and flu season this fall.
-
Significant wind event strikes Cypress County, Atla., damaging homes and vehicles
A significant wind event struck Cypress County in southeastern Alberta Monday afternoon, according to an emergency alert that originally described it as a tornado.