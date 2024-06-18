The Cult to perform at Caesars Windsor

British band The Cult is coming to Caesars Windsor for the first time in September.

The band will hit the Colosseum stage on the 8424 Tour on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.

The Cult formed in 1984 England, with the seminal post-punk band going on to sell millions of albums with numerous international and U.S. Gold and Platinum certifications. With Ian Astbury on vocals and Billy Duffy on guitar, the band has released 11 studio albums over The Cult’s career. The band, dubbed “Shamanic goths,” found international renown with the 1985 album, Love, which featured the enduring rock anthem “She Sells Sanctuary,” as well as the oft-heard follow-up single “Rain.” Electric arrived in 1989, with standouts “Love Removal Machine,” “Wild Flower,” and “Lil’ Devil.”

Most recently, The Cult released Under the Midnight Sun. In late 2023, Astbury and Duffy reformed Death Cult for a series of live performances including a sole U.S. date at The Theatre at The Ace Hotel and a limited run of U.K. dates including back-to-back sold-out shows at the Brixton Electric. Over the early months of 2024, the band performed on The Howard Stern Show and began a series of vinyl reissues of their full slate of critically-acclaimed albums.

The Cult embarks on their 8424 Tour to commemorate 40 years as a band.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday & Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from noon to 10 p.m..

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

Caesars Rewards members can get presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19 to be the first to buy tickets before the public for The Cult. To learn more, visit the Caesars Rewards Centre.