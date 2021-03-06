LONDON, ONT. -- In an effort to reduce the number of homeless cats, The City of Windsor is once again offering its Spray/Neuter Voucher program.

On Friday in a release, the City says the $20,000 program will help reduce the number of homeless and number of euthanized cats across the city.

260 vouchers will be issued to sterilize cats, approved by City Council in the 2021 Operating budget.

Vouchers are valued at $75 each and can be requested starting Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Program details and updates will be available here.