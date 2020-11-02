WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ciociaro Club of Windsor is hoping to raise $10,000 through its ‘Mangia for Men’s Health’ event in support of Grow on Windsor.

This marks the club’s second annual Mangia event. This year it will feature an in-person event on Friday, Nov. 27 with a maximum of 50 people in accordance with Ministry of Health regulations along with a live-streamed version on the Ciociaro Club’s Facebook page.

“We are excited to partner once again with Grow-On Windsor and Houida Kassem and her team at the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation to help raise awareness for the amazing programs that assist men in Windsor-Essex fighting their battle with cancer. This is for our brothers, our fathers, our neighbours, and our friends” Ciociaro Club chair and board of directors, Massimo De Menech, said in a news release. “Mangia for Men’s Health!”

In addition to the vent, the Ciociaro Club will also be donating 10 per of takeout sales throughout November and 10 per cent of all “special meal” takeout sales on Nov. 27.

The club is encouraging the community to purchase takeout during November to help support the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

“The Ciociaro Club is proud to support this great cause. Cancer has affected all of us in this community in some way, the Ciociaro Club will always be here to support our members, friends, and families and we encourage each of you to support however you can.” Mark Rossi, president of the Ciociaro Club of Windsor said.

Mangia for Men’s Health will be held Friday, Nov. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. More information is available on The Ciociaro Club of Windsor website.