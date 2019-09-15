After 13 days and $89,000 in fines, Unifor and Nemak have reached a negotiated agreement to end the labour dispute.

In the proposal, Unifor is demanding officials meet with Unifor over three dates within a 14-day period beginning Monday to try and reach a negotiated resolution to the dispute.

According to a release from Unifor local 200, Nemak agreed to a timeline for negotiations regarding the closure announcement and an expedited arbitration process should a negotiated resolution prove unsuccessful.

Nemak and the union also agreed to abide by the decision, regardless of the outcome.

A stipulation that Unifor members won't face discipline "for any issues related to the dispute" is also part of the pact.

The union says the workers will be back on the job on the evening of Sunday, September 15, 2019.