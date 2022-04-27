'The backlog is huge': Hit and miss wait times for passport renewal in Windsor
Long lines and frustration at Windsor’s downtown passport office appear to be mitigated compared to elsewhere in the province as a sharp rise in passport renewal applications continues across the country.
Officials say some people are camping out for hours and leaving disappointed in larger cities in Canada as public health restrictions have eased and travel has resumed.
“Oh I think the backlog is huge,” says Maclaren’s Photo Lab owner, Brad Maclaren. “And I think they don't know what to do with it, it's so huge.”
Maclaren says an influx of customers are coming in for new passport pictures as the first batch of ten-year renewals also come up.
“The first thing they ask is, ‘do we need an appointment?’ which is very strange.” “And secondly, they asked, ‘How long do I have to wait?’ And with us, it's seven minutes or so,” Maclaren explains.
While some say the application and appointment process is taking months, others like Vishal Kohli says it took about two weeks secure an appointment in Windsor. “Pretty good! Quite a wait, about two hours wait. But experience was good and smooth upstairs once we were in.”
Kohli says despite making an appointment as required, he still needed to wait a couple hours to be processed.
“Yesterday we came in line was all the way up here. So that's why we have to go back because I had to go back to work,” Kohli says.
“It’s become an unmitigated disaster and it needs to be put in a priority,” says Windsor-West MP Brian Masse. “It's not a surprising development when you consider how much pent up families and other types of reunification take place, let alone vacations.”
Masse says the situation has renewed his call for a “Safe Border Task Force,” crediting the staff at Windsor’s downtown office for contending with the high volume of appointments.
“I know some people have gone to our passport office and have had to reschedule for another day or have had a lengthy time of wait, but again, that's why I wanted a Safe Border Task Force is to continue to work on border issues as a progressive way as opposed to waiting for problems and then trying to fix them later,” Masse says.
Meantime, Chatham-Kent-Leamington MP Dave Epp says his office has seen a few concerned constituents regarding passport renewal.
“We have not been overwhelmed at our own personal office,” Epp. “However, I've just come to caucus meetings and heard from other constituencies that are just pulling their hair out.”
Epp tells CTV News he intends to host passport renewal clinics throughout the region in the coming months.
“We've had those requests. Absolutely. We're going to be monitoring the response time,” Epp adds. “That is something that my office did pre-pandemic, we started again and held two a month ago and yes, that is in our summer plans.”
In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Employment and Social Development Canada, which oversees Service Canada, says that over the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of passport applications was relatively low, due to a reduction in travel.
Between April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, Service Canada issued 363,000 passports.
From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, that number increased to 1,273,000 passports issued, with over 960,000 being issued between September 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.
This month between April 1, 2022 and April 25, 2022, 97,209 passports were issued.
In the last seven weeks, Service Canada received almost 500,000 applications. In that time, passport request call levels to Service Canada rose from about 5,000 a day prior to the pandemic to a current volume of nearly 200,000 per day.
The statement reads that Canadians can now use a simplified process to renew an expired passport as long as it was issued within the last 15 years. The simplified process is also available to individuals who had their passport lost, stolen or damaged.
In addition to the simplified process and appointment-booking tool, processing hubs were established in regions across the country and 500 new employees were hired specifically to support passport application processing.
Officials say Service Canada continues to hire and train more passport officers and that teams are working overtime every day and on weekends to increase capacity.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
As Canada's population ages, what happens to affordable, accessible housing?
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
What happens to your crypto, social media accounts once you're gone?
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
Kitchener
-
Regional council set to debate washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors are expected to vote on a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street at Wednesday's meeting.
-
Over $17,000 worth of drugs seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle in Kitchener.
-
WRDSB issues new messaging strongly recommending masks in schools
A letter sent to parents of Waterloo region district school board students is strongly recommending masks indoors. Meanwhile a lawyer says the board could do even more.
London
-
$100,000 in damages possible after late night garage fire in London, Ont.
London firefighters rushed to the scene of a garage fire Tuesday night near the intersection of Wellington Road and Emery Street.
-
Elderly Bruce County man recovering after spending 18 hours in a swamp
A Bruce County man is warm and dry on Wednesday after police rescued him out of the Saratoga Swamp near Goderich.
-
Tractor enthusiasts leave $2 million to local hospitals
Don and Cliff Schultz were bachelor farmers who lived a simple and honest life raising cattle, growing crops and collecting tractors on their farm in the Blyth, Ont. area.
Barrie
-
Judgement favours City of Barrie in legal dispute over historic train station
An 11-year multi-million dollar legal dispute over the development of the historic Allandale train station has cleared another hurdle.
-
New report shines light on increasing pressures facing Lake Simcoe
A year after the release of the Lake Simcoe Under Pressure report, a new report is shedding light on the increasing pressures facing Lake Simcoe.
-
York Region likely hit peak of 6th wave: MOH
COVID-19 cases remain on an inclining trend in York Region amid the sixth wave.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Provincial Police take over search for missing Alberta pilots
The Superior East detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is taking over the search for two pilots from Alberta who have been missing since April 14.
-
Renee Sweeney murder trial rescheduled to next year, here is why
After being in jail for more than three years, the man accused of the brutal murder of a Sudbury woman in 1998 will stand trial next year.
-
Wikwemikong board fires police chief
It was just a formality, but the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service board has fired the chief of police.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
-
Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Wednesday, hospitalizations stable
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the city, with hospitalizations holding steady.
Toronto
-
Ontario election will include easier mail-in balllots, more advance voting days
With voters heading to the polls in June for Ontario's first general election of the COVID-19 era, Elections Ontario says it is ready to hold a vote where everyone will feel safe to cast a ballot.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
-
Toronto hate crime report finds Jews most targeted group, anti-Asian incidents on the rise
The number of hate crimes in Toronto reported to police rose again in 2021, a year that saw the Jewish community as the most targeted group and a significant increase in anti-Asian incidents.
Montreal
-
As politicians wrangle over Bill 96, CEGEPS brace for major hiring and firing along language lines
A day after Quebec's ruling CAQ party decided to walk back a quota for how many courses English CEGEP students must take in French, the sudden change had more than a few people reeling -- educators, and also politicians.
-
Moderna to open new vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal
Pharmaceutical giant Moderna will open its Canadian vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal, CTV News has learned.
-
Families of Montreal brainwashing victims push for right to sue CIA, which funded experiments
It's well documented that the CIA, the American intelligence agency, funded the Montreal brainwashing experiments that forever altered Lana Mills Sowchuk's father and many, many others.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power customer receives $1,018.32 bill after power disconnected, smart meter taken off home
A Nova Scotia Power customer says he received a $1018.32 bill from the utility after his power had been disconnected and the smart meter taken off his home.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
-
Atlantic provinces will have highest proportion of seniors over 85 by 2043: census
By 2043, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could be home to the highest proportions of seniors aged 85 or older in the country, with people in that age category expected to make up more than six per cent of the population in each of those provinces.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school teacher allegedly struck by student with hammer in classroom
A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is at home recovering after allegedly being hit by a student with a hammer.
-
'We don't make these decisions lightly': Nearly 60 million litres of sewage dumped into Winnipeg's rivers during the storm
The city released nearly 60 million litres of sewage in Winnipeg's rivers over the weekend – a difficult decision it says was made to protect Winnipegger's basements from flooding.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash south of Calgary
RCMP say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Wednesday.
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
-
'Complete rubbish': Kenney denies early election speculation as NDP readies team
Premier Jason Kenney insisted Wednesday that Albertans will not be headed to the polls early, as Rachel Notley revealed that her NDP plans to have all its candidates ready by September.
-
Edmonton women's football team tackling obstacles on and off the field as play resumes
They play with the same passion – and aggression – but according to Edmonton's women's football team, the playing field is far from level when it comes to fundraising efforts.
Vancouver
-
Sewage-backup dispute won by property owner, strata ordered to pay more than $16,000
A B.C. property owner will be paid thousands of dollars by a strata corporation after he was charged plumbing fees and a deductible for a sewage backup in his kitchen sink.
-
Dramatic video shows 'takeover-style' robbery at Gucci store in downtown Vancouver
Police have released dramatic video of a "takeover-style" robbery committed at a Gucci store in downtown Vancouver late last year.
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Abbotsford hit-and-run, police say
Police in Abbotsford are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a 38-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries late Tuesday night.