WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lakeshore’s Atlas Tube Centre has reopened its second rink and plans to reopen the third within the next few weeks.

The centre expanded to two ice pads as of Monday and will be open on weekends on Sept. 26 for the first time since its closure on March 14.

“We are happy to get our kids back on the ice again.” Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain said in a news release. “I want to thank our families for their patience and support throughout this process and remind everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines so we can continue to reopen our facilities.”

Parents have also been granted access as of Monday, allowing one parent per participant under the age of 18. This will allow parents and guardians to help their child with equipment, as well as having the chance to watch hockey and figure skating activities.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside in an effort to adhere with COVID-19 protocols.

Lakeshore will soon start tracking users online. All information will be kept confidential. Frontline staff will continue to assist groups as they enter the centre by taking attendance at the desk.

Information regarding rice rentals or other Lakeshore recreation amenities and when they are expected to reopen is available on the town’s website.