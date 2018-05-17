

The Canadian Press





The three major party leaders will be stumping for votes across southern Ontario today.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne will make an announcement in Ottawa this morning, then visits St. Lawrence College in the afternoon before meeting with supporters in Whitby tonight.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is scheduled to hold campaign events at a Toronto subway station and a GO Transit station in St. Catharines, and will take to Twitter this afternoon to answer questions from voters across the province.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be making an announcement early this afternoon at a pizza restaurant in Cambridge, then attend an evening rally in Kitchener.

The Liberals took the Tories and New Democrats to task on Wednesday for making campaign promises without giving many details or saying how they'd be funded.

Ford promised to cut gas prices by 10 cents a litre if he wins the June 7 election, but didn't say how he'd make up lost revenue. Horwath wouldn't provide details of what families earning more than $40,000 would pay for child care under her plan for the province.