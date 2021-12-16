'That’s insufficient': Windsor-Essex acting MOH wants province to add more restrictions

Windsor, Ont. -

The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex is calling on the provincial government to add more restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb in the region.

Starting Dec. 18, Ontario will reintroduce capacity limits of 50 per cent for indoor entertainment venues, meeting and event spaces, and sports venues with an indoor capacity of greater than 1,000 people.

Nesathurai says capacity limits will help break the chain of transmission, but he wants more province-wide measures.

“To the extent that that will be one additional step, that’s helpful,” says Nesathurai. “Quite honestly, that’s insufficient. We need more public health measures from the province.”

Windsor-Essex has the fourth highest COVID case rate in the province at 137 cases per 100,000 population. WECHU says there are 41 patients with COVID in local hospitals.

“I would appeal to the province to act and act as quickly as possible,” said Nesathurai. “My concern is that the chain of transmission will not be sufficiently broken with the measures that are put forth. Vaccination will help prevent people as a population health level, but it will take many weeks for that benefit to come to fruition.”

Nesathurai says cases can increase at a rapid rate.

“The fact that the explosion of cases can happen in a very short time period is concerning,” he adds.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit implemented a Letter of Instruction on Dec. 10 that added 50 per cent capacity limits at restaurants/bars and limited social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Nesathurai says to really capture the benefit, he wants to have to have province-wide direction to avoid a patchwork of rules from one region to the next.

“Communication of the message is important and if there’s a patchwork.. depending on what district you’re in that’s a challenge,” he says. “The other issue is from a strictly operational view, is people are going to be travelling from one part of the province to another for the holidays.”

Retail is one sector Nesathurai says could see added capacity limits.

"I think reducing capacity limits to retail would be helpful," he says.