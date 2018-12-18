

A 41-year-old Thamesville woman was air-lifted to hospital after a crash in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say if took place shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Countryview Line and Centre Side Road.

Police say preliminary investigation has revealed that a couple travelling southbound on Centre Side Road in their Buick Regal was struck by a woman travelling westbound on Countryview Line in her Toyota Camry.

All three people involved in the collision were injured and transported to hospital.

The driver of the Buick Regal, the Thamesville woman, sustained life threatening injuries. After being stabilized in Chatham, she was air lifted to London for further medical treatment.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.