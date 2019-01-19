

CTV Windsor





A single-vehicle crash has sent one woman to hospital with critical injuries.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, Chatham-Kent police were called to the area of Victoria Road near London Road in Thamesville.

The lone occupant, a 41-year-old Thamesville woman, had to be removed and sent to hospital in Newbury and later airlifted to a London hospital.

Witnesses are urged to contact police.