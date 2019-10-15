A 64-year-old Thamesville man was taken to hospital in critical condition after police say he crashed into his house and a tree.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Splinter Line in Camden Township shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police say preliminary investigation as revealed that the driver lost control of his vehicle while on his property, causing him to hit his house and a tree before coming to rest in the ditch across the road.

He was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance in critical condition and air lifted to a London hospital.

His passenger, a 97-year-old Thamesville man was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Total damage to the home and vehicle has been estimated at $12,000.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.