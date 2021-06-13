WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Thamesville man is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly crashing into a ditch and walking away from the collision.

Chatham-Kent police say around 8:09 p.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of Erie Street North in Ridgetown where a vehicle was found in the ditch.

Police went to the area and learned the driver had walked away and was picked up by another person and left the area.

Police found the driver who was then arrested for impaired driving.

The man was released with a future court date.