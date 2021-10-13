Tepperman family creates scholarship for Indigenous students
Local family-owned furniture chain Tepperman’s has committed to annually awarding two fully-funded scholarships to Indigenous Peoples looking to expand their education.
The Tepperman Family Graduate Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples will award the scholarships each year to qualifying students in Masters and PhD programs.
“We believe this program fills an important educational gap that will empower these graduate students to be better equipped to make a difference within their communities and Canada,” Andrew Tepperman, the company’s third generation president, said in a news release.
Dr. Rob Gordon, University of Windsor president and vice-chancellor, says systemic bias and a lack of financial support are among the various reasons Indigenous Peoples are not appropriately represented in academia.
“Students in graduate programs need financial support and personal encouragement to continue their educational path and eventually share their own expertise through teaching, research, and creative activity,” Gordon says.
“We are grateful to the Tepperman family for recognizing the importance of providing this support. We all benefit when the best and brightest among us have the opportunity to pursue their talents and abilities without barriers.”
Tepperman notes Canada is a country of immigrants living on Indigenous Peoples land, and that Canadians must find a way to reflect on how they can acknowledge and mend the historic injustice.
“There are many ways to support Truth and Reconciliation,” he says. “Tepperman’s has chosen the path of higher learning.”
The University of Windsor says the Tepperman’s commitment to academia has offered more than 700 students with tuition funding since 1988.
