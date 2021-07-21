WINDSOR, ONT. -- Residents of a west Windsor apartment building have moved their possessions outside after being evicted from their home.

The City of Windsor has condemned the building 245 Detroit St, known as River Place, because it lacks safety features, running water and functioning toilets.

Robert Rockwood,50, one of people displaced says he’s “emotionally drained” as he sets up a tent on the front lawn.

“We’re not leaving until we get our rent back because our rent is paid for this month,” says Rockwood.

Earlier in the morning the Emergency Services Unit of Windsor police were inside the building.

“All the tenants of Riverside Place left the premises on their own accord,” says public information officer Darius Goze. “The Windsor Police assisted City of Windsor personnel in ensuring that the building had been vacated while ensuring the safety of all individuals.”

Police are now preventing anyone from entering the building.

Michael Thiele, the lawyer representing the property owner, says the owner will be assessing the property and will follow directives from the city’s deputy chief building official to ensure public safety.

City officials say staff from a number of departments, outreach workers from Family Services Windsor-Essex, Welcome Centre Shelter staff, and other local agencies have been on site daily, meeting one-on-one with residents, assessing their needs, helping with alternative housing placements, and directing some to the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) for housing-search assistance and other services.