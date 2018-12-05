

CTV Windsor





A tentative deal has been reached for workers at the Giovanni Caboto Club.

Unifor Local 240 officials says they reached a tentative agreement for their first contract with the club on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

“I am very happy to announce that we’ve reached a tentative first collective agreement that the committee recognizes as fair and respectful,” says Jodi Nesbitt, Unifor Local 240 president. “The committee worked tirelessly on behalf of their membership and I’m incredibly proud of their tenacity and passion.”

Nesbitt says the agreement recognizes the many years of loyalty these workers have given the Caboto Club and they are looking forward to presenting this agreement to the membership for their approval.

Approximately 100 members who work as bartenders, servers, cooks, dishwashers and in maintenance, joined Unifor on March 20, 2018.

Bargaining began Aug. 2.

The Caboto Club applied for conciliation in early October, putting the parties in a legal strike/lock-out position as of Dec. 5 at 12:01 a.m.

Ratification details have not been announced yet.