The end of labour action, primarily affecting the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, appears to be in sight now that a tentative agreement has been reached.

The Town of Lakeshore says the tentative deal with IBEW Local 636 will see its members vote Friday evening.

The union represents 21 part-time facility attendants who help operate recreational facilities in the town such as the new Atlas Tube Centre.

The workers have been on strike to back contract demands since March 5. The union is working to secure a first collectively bargainned agreement and a pay raise for its members.

Town facilities remained open during the strike, although residents may have experienced delays due to the labour action.

In a news release, the town says it is “looking forward to the facility attendants returning to work” pending ratification of the tentative agreement.