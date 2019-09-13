Tentative deal reached at Canadian Engineering & Tool
Workers at Canadian Engineering & Tool Co. Ltd. hit the picket lines Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 11:43AM EDT
A tentative agreement was reached for skilled trades workers at Canadian Engineering & Tool Co. Ltd.
Unifor Local 195 met with the employer and resumed talks Thursday night.
Members voted and ratified the new contract by 77 per cent.
There are no details on the contract yet.
Some of the 75 workers hit the picket lines on Sept. 3 after contract talks broke down the previous week.