WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario is suspending strike action at schools across the province after reaching a tentative agreement with the provincial government.

On Friday, the union representing 83,000 education professionals and the province announced a new deal for Ontario’s teachers, subject to ratification, ending months of labour unrest — just as schools across the province have closed for two weeks following the outbreak of COVID-19.

“This has been a very prolonged and difficult bargaining process,” said Sam Hammond, ETFO president, in a statement. “We are very grateful for the support and unwavering solidarity of our members, and the public who have continued to stand up for public education and the supports that our students and educators need now and in the future.”

Hammond noted the decision to accept the deal “ultimately rests with ETFO’s 83,000 members” and that the ratification vote process at the local level would be reviewed next week.

In a news release, Stephen Lecce, the Ontario minister of education, said the government was pleased to announce the tentative agreement.

“The tentative ETFO agreement builds further momentum for deals and progress that students deserve, following last week’s tentative agreement signed with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA),” said Lecce. “We remain focused on landing further deals, to provide stability and certainty to students, parents and educators.”

ETFO represents elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals in Ontario. The union is the largest teachers' union in the province and is the second major one -- after Catholic teachers -- to reach a deal during a highly contentious round of bargaining.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation and the union representing teachers in the French-language system remain without deals, though the latter has been in regular bargaining.

— with files from The Canadian Press