WINDSOR, ONT -- A tentative deal has been reached between Magna-Integram Windsor Seating and its workers.

Unifor Local 444, the union representing the workers, took to twitter to announce the tentative deal.

A ratification vote is expected to take place this weekend.

A strike deadline was set for Midnight Thursday however both sides stayed at the table past the deadline and a deal was reached.

The deal affects more than 800 full time employees at the plant on Patillo Road.

Wages and benefits were two of the key issues during negotiations.