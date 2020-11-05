Advertisement
Tentative deal avoids strike at Magna-Integram Seating
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 8:30AM EST
WINDSOR, ONT -- A tentative deal has been reached between Magna-Integram Windsor Seating and its workers.
Unifor Local 444, the union representing the workers, took to twitter to announce the tentative deal.
A ratification vote is expected to take place this weekend.
A strike deadline was set for Midnight Thursday however both sides stayed at the table past the deadline and a deal was reached.
The deal affects more than 800 full time employees at the plant on Patillo Road.
Wages and benefits were two of the key issues during negotiations.