Unifor Local 200 has reached a tentative deal with Diageo in Amherstburg.

Plant chairperson DJ Lacey says scheduling and wages are the key issues addressed in the contract, but couldn't get into specifics until his membership is briefed on the deal.

Close to 190 workers at the bottling facility voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action if a deal wasn't reached by Dec. 2.

A ratification vote will be held at the Unifor Local 200 hall in Windsor on Sunday at 9 a.m.