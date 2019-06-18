

Transport Canada is expected to look into why a large bulk carrier docked at Windsor Terminal almost broke free.

The Algoma Niagara has resumed unloading gravel at Coco dock after it broke its moorings Monday morning and the crew issued a distress call on the Detroit River.

Windsor Port Authority president and CEO Steve Salmons says it caused a few tense movements as the bow swung out into the channel, but fortunately no other vessels were nearby.

Salmons tells CTV Windsor a section of the river was closed to water traffic for a period until tugs pushed back the 734 foot bulk carrier.

Kinder Morgan reported to the authority a pipeline which runs underneath wasn't damaged when the anchor was dropped.

The Algoma Niagara had to detach its anchor, which will be recovered later.

Salmons adds the Canadian registered vessel is only two years old.