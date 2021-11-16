Tenants will not be allowed to return home: Westcourt Place leases considered 'frustrated'

Windsor, Ont. -

A downtown Windsor high rise remains empty and restoration work has now started — two years after a parking garage fire.

In a statement to CTV News, Westcourt Place spokesperson Danny Roth says they are working “diligently” to reopen the building.

“It is the landlord’s position that all leases in place prior to the fire have been frustrated and are at an end, and that tenants do not have the right to ultimately return to their units,” says Roth.

On Nov. 12, 2019 a fire started in an underground parking garage at 99 Chatham Street East.

The Office of the Fire Marshal determined it was not suspicious in nature but had caused serious damage throughout.

More than 200 people were evacuated from their homes or commercial leases.

“Given the severity of the damage sustained by the building and the complexity and challenges associated with its repair, it is impossible at this point to accurately anticipate a date for its reopening,” Roth writes.

He adds it’s too early to say whether or not rental rates will go up, once the building is fully repaired.

Meantime, a court date has been set for next week, for the class action lawsuit brought forward by Windsor law firm Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP.

Two days after the fire, the firm announced its intention to launch a class action lawsuit against the owners of Westcourt Place, on behalf of both commercial and residential tenants.

Westcourt Place apartment in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

The next step will be a certification hearing, slated for Nov. 22 and 23 in a virtual courtroom, where a judge will hear arguments and then rule whether or not the class action can proceed.

Here is the complete statement from Danny Roth, spokesperson for Westcourt Place:

“Given the severity of the damage sustained by the building and the complexity and challenges associated with its repair, it is impossible at this point to accurately anticipate a date for its reopening.

While we are working diligently to make necessary repairs in order to safely reopen in the future, it is the landlord’s position that all leases in place prior to the fire have been frustrated and are at an end, and that tenants do not have the right to ultimately return to their units.

As a result of this position, many tenants have already removed their contents and found new accommodation elsewhere. For those that have left contents in their former apartments, the landlord has offered to remove, clean (if necessary), and deliver those items to another location within Windsor-Essex County, without any cost to the tenant. We anticipate all units will be cleared of remaining contents in the near future, as this is necessary to completing the building repair work.

We are singularly focused on the repair work required, and have no further insights at this time as to projected market rental rates or occupancy dates at Westcourt Place.”