Tenants on vacation as Essex home is destroyed by fire

An early morning fire just outside of Essex has left a family displaced.

Kingsville firefighters arrived to a house on County Road 34 engulfed in flames shortly after 5a.m. Friday.

Crews did a quick scan using a thermal camera to confirm if anyone was home.

Fire Chief John Quennell says the occupants, who are renters, were on vacation.

Fire just outside of Essex. Residents on vacation. @KingsvilleFD pic.twitter.com/yoTb92hPZs — Bob BellaciccoCTV (@BBellaciccoCTV) March 4, 2022

Firefighters were dousing hot spots well into the morning.

Quennell didn't have a damage estimate, but says the home will be a write off.