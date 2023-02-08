Tenants in apartment without heat for nearly one year to have 5 months of hydro costs covered

Jorden Arsenualt, a tenant living inside 524 Pitt St. W., says Marda Management supplied him with these heaters after the heat went out in March 2022. He says they were not adequate and wants Marda to cover the costs of a separate heater he paid for out of pocket. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Jorden Arsenualt, a tenant living inside 524 Pitt St. W., says Marda Management supplied him with these heaters after the heat went out in March 2022. He says they were not adequate and wants Marda to cover the costs of a separate heater he paid for out of pocket. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver