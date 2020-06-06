WINDSOR, ONT. -- In Windsor-Essex, ten new cases of COVID-19 are being reported Saturday.

This brings the total case count in the area to 1009.

So far, 577 cases have been resolved and 67 people have now died of the virus.

There is one current outbreak at Heron Terrace Long Term Care Home on McNorton Street.

In Detroit, there are currently 11,145 cases and 1392 deaths.