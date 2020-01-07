Temporary visitor restrictions in place at Windsor Regional Hospital
Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 2:52PM EST
Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus is shown in this file photo on Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Temporary visitor restrictions are being instituted in the paediatrics department at Windsor Regional Hospital.
The hospital says the restrictions are due to the current number of influenza cases, as well as the number of people with respiratory infections who are being admitted.
Parents are welcome to be with their children, but only one parent can stay overnight.
Visitors are being restricted to immediate family members and household contacts.
Only two visitors per family are being allowed at one time.