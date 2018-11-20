

A temporary parking solution around the Windsor Mosque has been approved by city council.

Council voted 10-1 on Monday night to allow on-street parking on neighbouring streets between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during Friday prayer service.

The issue has been a contentious one in the south-end neighbourhood as residents have complained the area becomes a parking lot.

In fact, three-quarters of residents in the area signed a petition against the parking change.

“This is not going to solve the problem,” said resident Jim Morrison. “We need a bigger solution to this issue than just a few spots that are going to be a big problem for the residents."

Residents are worried the 3,500 people who attend the mosque on Friday’s will turn their streets into parking lots. They also argue the move will threaten pedestrian safety and prevent access for emergency vehicles.

Mosque representatives say they're dedicated to making this work in the short-term.

"If we are neighbours here, we can work this out,” said Dr. Sinan Yasarlar, the director of public relations for the Windsor Islamic Association. “This solution has to be enforced temporarily to satisfy all the parties in the area."

The mosque sits at one of the busiest corners in the city, at Northwood St. and Dominion Blvd. There are also a number of schools in the area.