The record high water levels have forced the closure of a section of the Windsor riverfront.

The city has installed temporary fencing in Assumption Park at the base of the Ambassador Bridge.

Manager of parks operations, James Chacko, says the water has shifted some of the stones, making the footing uneven and creating a safety concern for residents.

This fence is only temporary, and city council will have to make a decision about what to do next.

"It could involve either making changes to the existing structure, or deciding maybe that a permanent fence goes up and we limit access on an ongoing basis," says Chacko. "We then put a nice permanent fence that would match the existing railing."

There is already an engineering report underway that is looking at the city's shoreline, and where areas may be deficient due to high water levels and erosion.

That report is expected to be presented to council within the next month.