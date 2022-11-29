Temporary emergency shelter for residents of heatless downtown building to close Monday

The City of Windsor is asking local landlords with affordable units to reach out as the temporary emergency shelter housing the displaced residents of a downtown apartment building will be closed as of Monday.

The city and Canadian Red Cross provided residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue with shelter and personal services at the Atkinson Community Centre when tenants were required to evacuate after going weeks without heat.

“City officials are in constant contact with the property owners and their new management team, and progress is being reported,” a news release from the city said. “The new management company is working with local contractors to make repairs, and they report positive results so far although there are no firm timelines for a return to occupancy at this point.”

The shelter was opened on Tuesday, Nov. 22 following the evacuation order issued by building officials for unsafe living conditions: no heat, reliable electricity or functioning life safety systems.

Residents were offered a safe place to sleep, food, clothing, housing search supports and medical services at the temporary shelter.

City officials said over the coming days, staff and community partners will keep working with displaced tenants to help them find a safe place to stay while they await the reopening of 1616 Ouellette Ave. and residents looking for new affordable housing options for those looking to move.

“This includes assisting people in applying to the Central Housing Registry for social housing and looking at supportive and affordable housing options in the private rental market,” city officials said.

After Monday, Dec. 5 residents will continue to be offered supports to help them through the transition period.

Any landlords with affordable one and two bedroom units are asked to available for rent are encouraged to reach out to Housing Information Services at 519-254-4824 and speak with a landlord liaison.