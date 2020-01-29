DETROIT -- A temporary ban on recreational pot sales in Detroit has been extended through March 31.

The Detroit City Council voted Tuesday on the temporary opt-out ordinance for adult-use marijuana. Recreational marijuana use by adults who are at least 21 is legal under Michigan law, but small recreational sales aren't legal yet in Detroit.

The state law allows communities to opt-out of allowing marijuana sales.

City Councilman James Tate's office says Detroit's extension will allow "additional opportunity to continue to develop a social equity program that ensures all eligible Detroiters have an opportunity" to participate in Michigan's new marijuana industry.