Temperatures unofficially exceed 1966 record high in Windsor-Essex
An unseasonably warm day in Windsor-Essex has unofficially broken records.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, temperatures reached 13.4C beating the warmest Feb. 9 on record.
Meteorologist Gary Archibald says records are only official once it is declared by Environment Canada, however, unofficially the 1966 record of 12.26 has been surpassed.
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
Canada won't permit sea floor mining without 'rigorous' regulations
The Canadian government said on Thursday it would not allow mining in its domestic ocean seabeds without a 'rigorous regulatory structure' and that the need for natural resources does not override Ottawa's environmental commitments.
Railway safety highlighted after 2019 incident where woman and child were hit by Go train
It's been more than three years since a woman and child were hit by a GO train crossing Lancaster Street in Kitchener.
Crews battle fire at a commercial building in Cambridge
An active fire at a working commercial building Thursday afternoon in Cambridge had firefighters from five stations working to gain control of the situation.
Turikye, Syria earthquake donation drop-offs popping up in Kitchener
Those looking to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria will have several opportunities to do so in Kitchener.
St. Thomas in running for 2500 job EV battery plant: Analyst
Growing indications Volkswagen, and perhaps some other automakers, have their eyes on a 323-hectare (800 acres) parcel of land north of St. Thomas.
-
Streams and rivers expected to rise due to rain and warmer temperatures: UTRCA
The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) expects streams and rivers to rise beginning Thursday afternoon and into Friday.
Walkerton, Ont. company fined $75,000 after seven workers injured on the job
A Walkerton agriculture company has been fined $75,000 after seven workers were injured, one critically, following the collapse of roof trusses.
Toronto man arrested in Wasaga Beach 2022 attempted murder investigation
Provincial police charged a Toronto resident with attempted murder in connection with a serious assault in Wasaga Beach last year.
-
SIU releases findings on Innisfil ambush shooting that claimed lives of 2 police officers
Ontario's Police watchdog released new details about the evening two South Simcoe police officers were shot and killed in an Innisfil house in October.
14 dogs involved in animal cruelty case now in care of humane society, 2 women charged
All 14 dogs found in "deplorable and unsanitary conditions" in a Barrie parking lot late last month have been found and are being cared for, police say.
Northern Ont. woman who killed husband with baseball bat eligible for parole in 10 years
A woman from the northern Ontario town of Chapleau, who pleaded guilty to murdering her husband in 2021, has received the mandatory life sentence and is eligible for parole after serving a total of 12 years in custody.
-
Doctor who accused NOSM staff of sexual harassment loses defamation suit
A doctor who made high-profile sexual harassment accusations against two doctors at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine has lost a defamation suit.
Ontario grocery chain that went viral for low prices reveals how they keep costs down
An Ontario grocery chain said they are seeing an “unprecedented” surge in customers after a recent TikTok revealing the company’s low food prices went viral.
Officials blame Ottawa LRT shutdown on 'unique' ice buildup
More than a month since a section of Ottawa’s LRT system shut down for six days after a freezing rainstorm, officials have revealed the cause of the outage.
Heavy rain, wind expected to continue throughout the day in Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is getting some wet, windy weather on Thursday that’s expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening and could cause localized flooding in some areas.
Halifax jury shown photos of wounds on body of former med student accused of murder
A former Halifax university student on trial for killing another student during a drug deal completed his testimony Thursday, insisting he had no plan to kill anyone and that he shot the other man in self-defence.
As Ottawa plans to hike health funding, families say system doesn't learn from errors
Earlier this week, the federal government announced it would add $46 billion in new spending over ten years for the country's health-care systems. But some families -- along with some patient safety teachers and advocates -- say Canada's patchwork of quality-reviews systems need deep reforms to ensure that money is well spent.
Snow-covered roads for some Friday morning commutes in the Maritimes
A fast-moving band of snow will accumulate on roads and reduce visibility for many in the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
Plan to redevelop University of Manitoba-owned golf course into urban community gets green light
A plan to transform a former golf course owned by the University of Manitoba into a complete urban community has cleared its first hurdles.
Disc-shaped object, person in wingsuit among 2022 Canadian UFO reports
Hundreds of Canadians who cast their eye to the sky reported UFO sightings last year, according to a new survey by Ufology Research.
'Nobody's there by choice': How to help someone on the street experiencing a mental health crisis
It’s an increasingly common scene in Winnipeg: an unsheltered person showing clear signs of a mental health crisis, acting erratically, ranting and yelling, lashing out at objects and people around them, and possibly hurting themselves and others in the process.
1 person killed in highway crash south of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary near Okotoks on Thursday.
Fire in Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage destroys multiple vehicles
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday night fire at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage that destroyed multiple vehicles.
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi returning to Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo
Calgary fans of 'Shazam' have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.
Edmonton area on track to be short 1,500 hospital beds by 2026: internal AHS document
The Alberta government is aware that the Edmonton area has a deficit of hundreds of hospital beds and that number is expected to balloon to roughly 1,500 in the next few years, according to internal documents obtained by CTV News Edmonton.
Drug seizures in Glenora, Cameron Heights homes lead to more than 100 charges
Two men are facing more than 100 charges in connection to a drug-trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of nearly $1 million in drugs and numerous firearms in Edmonton.
Improvements made to Edmonton's collision-reporting centres, operator says
The Edmonton Police Service and Accident Support Services International (ASSI) say changes have been made to improve Edmonton's Collision Reporting Centres (CRC).
Re-funding the police? No plan for Vancouver to hire 100 mental health nurses to pair with cops
As Vancouver is set to expand a program that pairs officers with psychiatric nurses, critics remain concerned by the continued reliance on police to respond to mental health calls and the city's decision to prioritize increasing police funding.
Coquitlam RCMP hope to reunite missing wakeboards, rings, photo album with rightful owners
Mounties are searching for the rightful owners of various items found in Coquitlam over the past few months, including a pair of wakeboards, multiple rings and a photo album.
2 members of same family killed in North Vancouver house fire
Two people have died after a massive house fire in North Vancouver, and authorities say the victims were a parent and their child.